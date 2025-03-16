70-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car in Bartley, driver arrested

Motorcyclist sent to hospital in an unconscious state after accident in Bartley

An elderly motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car in Bartley.

Photos of the aftermath posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the motorcycle lying prone at a road junction in front of a white car.

Motorcyclist lying on road after Bartley accident

Another photo showed the injured motorcyclist lying barefoot on the road, surrounded by five people.

His helmet lay strewn on the asphalt about 1m away from him.

Paramedics were seen attending to the man in a third photo, which included a woman standing next to the white car, speaking on the phone.

70-year-old motorcyclist sent to CGH after Bartley accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.40pm on Saturday (15 March).

It involved a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Bartley Road East and Airport Road.

A 70-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Car driver arrested

Additionally, a 30-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, was arrested.

She is suspected of careless driving without due care and attention causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.