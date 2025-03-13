Motorcyclist flung through air in Yishun after car runs red light, riders rush to help

Motorcyclist sent flying after collision with car running red light in Yishun, taken to hospital

A motorcyclist was violently flung into the air after being struck by a speeding car that ran a red light at a Yishun junction on Tuesday morning (12 March).

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the accident occurred at around 7.40am at the junction of Yishun Avenue 8 and Yishun Industrial Park A.

Dashcam footage posted on SGRV Facebook page showed the moment when the motorcyclist attempted to either make a right turn or U-turn from Avenue 8.

At the same time, a black car, which was travelling at high speed in the opposite direction, ignored the red light and charged through the intersection.

The car, moving at high speeds, ploughed straight into the motorcycle, launching them into the air.

The impact sent metal debris flying across the road, and the motorcycle was knocked out of the dashcam’s frame in an instant.

The force of the collision propelled the rider into a mid-air somersault before they came crashing down several metres away.

Bystanders rush to help injured motorcyclist

A nearby motorcyclist immediately got off their vehicle and rushed over to check on the victim.

They squatted down next to the fallen rider.

Meanwhile, a second motorcyclist struggled to get their vehicle stable in order to go over and render aid as well.

It remains unclear whether the driver of the black car stopped after the collision, as it had exited the frame.

SCDF told MS News that they conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for their comments.

Netizens criticise driver for accident

Many netizens were appalled by the severity of the crash, criticising the car driver for recklessness.

One user was so angry they said they wanted to swear at the driver but didn’t even know where to start.

Another commenter warned that motorists shouldn’t rush off the moment the traffic light turned green in case of other vehicles like the car in the video.

“Your safety is more important,” they wrote.

A user criticised both driver and rider for rushing by jokingly saying they were heading for a “million-dollar project deal”.

