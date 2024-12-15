Car allegedly beats red light at Stamford Road junction & hits motorcycle, driver arrested

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after car hits motorcycle at Stamford Road junction

A car that allegedly beat the red light collided with a motorcycle along Stamford Road, sending the motorcyclist flying.

Footage of the accident was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, which showed the moment of impact.

Motorcycle hit & thrown off by car at Stamford Road junction

Taken from a vehicle on Nicoll Highway that had stopped at the intersection with Stamford Road, the clip shows the motorcyclist travelling straight across the junction together with other traffic.

Suddenly, he’s hit by a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) from his left.

The impact throws him off his motorcycle and into the air, with parts of his motorcycle also strewn across the road.

The motorcyclist lands on the asphalt in front of the MPV and lies there motionless.

Traffic light appears to be green for motorcycle

Another video posted on the Sgfollowsall Telegram group showed another angle of the accident, this time from a vehicle that was just behind the motorcyclist.

It showed that the traffic light was green for vehicles proceeding straight along Nicoll Highway, including the motorcycle.

However, the MPV approached quickly from Raffles Avenue, leaving the motorcyclist no time to react.

The MPV then hit the motorcycle, narrowly missing the camcar.

37-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital

In response to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at 11.20am on Sunday (15 Dec).

It occurred at the junction of Raffles Avenue and Stamford Road.

A 37-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

37-year-old car driver arrested

A 37-year-old male car driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

