WP’s Gerald Giam says MRT commute is one of the ‘most relaxing’ parts of his day

Netizens praised the MP for staying grounded and connected to everyday people.

WP’s Gerald Giam says his MRT commute is one of the ‘most relaxing’ parts of his day

On Wednesday (16 April), Gerald Giam, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Head of Policy Research, gave his followers a glimpse into his daily routine with a TikTok video titled “A day in the constituency in Aljunied GRC”.

Mr Giam, who has represented Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) since 2020 after the WP’s victory in the area, documented a typical day that included his constituency work, meeting residents, and commuting by public transport.

In the video, he shared that he takes the Circle Line to MacPherson, then transfers to the Downtown Line.

“I find it much more relaxing because I just want to catch up on my reading,” he explained.

Finds driving exhausting after a long day

While he used to drive, Mr Giam admitted that it became exhausting after long days of Meet-the-People sessions and house visits.

He also pointed out the financial benefits of public transport, as it helps him save a significant amount of money.

In addition, Mr Giam finds the journey home to be one of the “most relaxing” parts of his day.

Netizens praise Gerald Giam for being ‘grounded & in touch’ with the public

Since posting, Mr Giam’s video has garnered more than 14,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Many netizens were impressed by his simple commuting style, praising him for being “down to earth” and “approachable”.

“Deepest respect for someone who is still grounded and in touch with the common folks,” one user commented.

Another user quoted the saying “lead by example”, adding that even ministers should take public transport from time to time — just like most people do — to better understand the experience.

One user even shared that they’ve spotted Mr Giam on the MRT several times, praising him as a “good, hands-on, and down-to-earth” Member of Parliament (MP).

Featured image adapted from @geraldgiam on TikTok and Wikipedia.

