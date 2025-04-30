Rider fatally run over by S’porean driver while receiving help after skidding on Johor expressway

Rider fatally run over by passing car after falling on expressway

A 23-year-old motorcyclist in Johor, Malaysia was killed after being run over by a car while lying on the road, moments after he lost control of his vehicle and fell on the North-South Expressway.

The fatal crash occurred at around 6.25am on Monday (28 April) at KM 1.6 of the expressway heading towards Johor Bahru city centre, near the Pasir Gudang exit.

A video of the resulting traffic jam was later shared on the ‘Community Roda Johor – CRJ’ Facebook page.

In a statement issued later that day, the South Johor Bahru District Police confirmed that the crash involved two motorcycles and three cars.

Chain collision after motorists stop to help fallen rider

According to police, the 23-year-old man lost control of his Honda Wave motorcycle and fell onto the rightmost lane of the expressway.

A 33-year-old local man on a Yamaha XMAX motorcycle and the driver of a Toyota Vios stopped their vehicles in the middle and right lanes to assist him.

Moments later, the Toyota Vios was rear-ended by a Honda City approaching from behind.

As both car drivers moved their vehicles forward to give space for the Yamaha motorcyclist to assist the fallen rider, a Singaporean man driving a Subaru Impreza failed to stop in time.

He ran over the rider lying on the road, then crashed into the Yamaha motorcycle, the Toyota Vios, and the Honda City.

Rider killed on the spot after being run over by Subaru

The 23-year-old Honda rider was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

The Yamaha motorcyclist sustained a fractured right leg and was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

None of the car drivers were injured in the incident.

Police said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

