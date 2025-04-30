Netizen shares clip of crowd queuing to meet DPM Gan Kim Yong, in response to clip of him standing alone

Netizen shares clip of people queuing to meet DPM Gan Kim Yong

A recent video of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong quietly standing alone on a pedestrian path in Punggol while out campaigning stirred sympathy online.

The short clip showed passers-by walking past him, with one man even brushing off his extended arm for a handshake.

In response, another Facebook user, Chew Chong Tak, shared a contrasting video on Tuesday (29 April) showing a long queue of residents waiting to meet DPM Gan at Waterway Point.

In the first line of his caption, Mr Chew wrote: “Every election, I see how disgusting people can be.”

Referring to the earlier viral clip, he pointed out how some videos are selectively edited to show only the unflattering side of things, adding that people choose to cut a specific part of videos and “show the bad side of a party”.

Calls out ‘keyboard warriors’

In his caption, Mr Chew shared his frustration over how certain parties are often portrayed negatively in the media.

He pointed out the role of “keyboard warriors” who, from the safety of their screens, “bash” others on social media.

They “say nasty things about a fellow Singaporean who wants to be there to speak up for you”, he wrote.

Such comments, he pointed out, overlook the commitment involved in serving the nation.

While he acknowledged the salaries that Members of Parliament (MPs) are paid, he emphasised that they are also required to “do more work than [us] at times”.

As an emcee who has hosted numerous events, Mr Chew has seen firsthand how advisors sometimes have to rush between events in their estates, juggling multiple commitments.

Wanted to show how videos & photos can be edited

Responding to inquiries from MS News, Mr Chew explained that he is “just an ordinary citizen” and expressed how the election process seems to “bring out the worst in some people”.

He clarified that the video of DPM Gan, shared by his friend, was meant to demonstrate how videos and photos can be selectively edited.

When asked about the video of DPM Gan standing alone on the roadside, Mr Chew questioned the intentions of those sharing the footage.

“What are the people posting the video trying to prove?” he asked.

He also urged others to be more thoughtful in their commentary, saying: “If there’s empathy in those people, it should not be painted in that way.”

At the end of the day, don’t forget we are all Singaporeans.

Also read: ‘Not a stranger to making S’pore better’: Gan Kim Yong responds after viral clip shows him allegedly snubbed in Punggol

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chew Chong Tak on Facebook.