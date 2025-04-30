‘Not a stranger to making S’pore better’: Gan Kim Yong responds after viral clip shows him allegedly snubbed in Punggol

Gan Kim Yong says ‘he’s not a stranger to making Singapore better’ following clip of being snubbed in Punggol

After a viral video showed Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong appearing to be ignored during a walkabout in Punggol, the seasoned politician has taken to Facebook to remind Singaporeans why he entered politics in the first place.

In a short video posted on Monday (29 Apr), DPM Gan shared that making “Singapore better” was a key reason why he left the private sector and joined the Cabinet, a decision encouraged by the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

“I’m not a stranger to making Singapore better,” he said, referencing the hashtag #NotAStranger.

The tag comes after a 19-second clip posted on Reddit showed DPM Gan waving at passers-by in Punggol — who appeared to walk past without acknowledging him.

Netizens thank DPM Gan for his quiet contributions

The post quickly gained traction, with many netizens praising DPM Gan for his “quiet contributions”.

Many netizens praised him for his consistent and humble leadership style, with one calling him a “very good minister” who has made “significant contributions” to Singapore.

Another said he’s always been a “quiet worker” who consistently worked behind the scenes to improve people’s lives.

A Chua Chu Kang GRC resident — where DPM Gan previously served — expressed heartfelt appreciation, saying they felt “a profound sense of loss” after hearing that he would not be contesting there again.

PAP to form new Punggol town council if elected

Speaking to reporters at One Punggol on Tuesday (29 Apr), DPM Gan announced that if the People’s Action Party (PAP) wins in the constituency, a new town council will be formed for the area.

This comes following boundary changes in GE2025 that led to the dissolution of the Pasir Ris–Punggol Town Council. Minister of State Sun Xueling will chair the proposed new council.

Since Nomination Day on 23 Apr, DPM Gan said he has received a wide range of feedback and “not all positive”, he admitted.

He cited an example where some residents complained about poor connectivity issues in basement car parks.

DPM Gan responded by saying his team will address the issue “seriously and robustly”.

“I cannot promise to solve every problem,” he said. “But I promise to do my level best to improve the situation in Northshore.”

Featured image adapted from Gan Kim Yong on Facebook.