Grab driver in S’pore accused of watching porn while driving, suspended for safety lapses

Passenger claims Grab driver was watching porn while driving, causing vehicle to sway ‘left and right’

A passenger has accused a Grab driver in Singapore of watching porn while behind the wheel, alleging that the distraction caused the vehicle to sway “left and right” during the journey.

The allegation surfaced in an Instagram post by @sgfollowsall on 29 April, where a follower recounted their experience after taking a Grab ride home from work.

According to the passenger, they noticed the driver “fiddling with something” near his right leg shortly after boarding the vehicle.

The driver was also described as “very distracted”, raising immediate concerns about the safety of the ride.

The passenger then claimed they began hearing “soft moaning” from the front of the car, prompting them to look over the driver’s shoulder.

Pornographic video allegedly playing on driver’s phone

At that point, the passenger said they spotted a second mobile phone placed near the driver’s right knee, positioned below his main device.

They alleged that a Japanese pornographic video was playing on the secondary phone. Alarmed by what they saw, the passenger decided to record the incident as evidence.

The situation was further compounded by the car’s movement, with the passenger claiming the vehicle was not driven steadily and kept swaying “left and right” throughout the trip.

Netizens divided over allegations

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some expressing concern while others questioned the circumstances.

One netizen urged the passenger to report the incident to both the police and Grab, citing safety concerns.

Another suggested the passenger could have alerted the driver to his behaviour instead of “filming [and] shaming” him online.

Others pointed out that drivers should not be using their phones while driving under any circumstances, regardless of the content.

However, some commenters cautioned against jumping to conclusions, noting that it is “easy to accuse people like that” based on a “random video”.

Grab temporarily suspends driver’s account

In response to MS News’ queries, a Grab spokesperson said the company is looking into the incident and has taken action against the driver in the meantime.

“Safety is our priority. We are investigating the incident and have temporarily suspended the driver-partner’s account due to safety lapses.”

Also read: ‘Young, pretty & attractive’: Female PHV driver in S’pore reveals how she gets tips from passengers

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.