‘Young, pretty & attractive’: Female PHV driver in S’pore reveals how she gets tips from passengers

Young female PHV driver in Singapore allegedly gets more tips for being attractive

A female private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver in Singapore has claimed that her looks, rather than her driving ability, are the reason she gets frequent tips.

Female PHV driver receives generous tips

In a post shared on the Singapore Uncensored Facebook page on 30 March, the driver said she believes being “young, pretty and attractive” has played a significant role in her earnings.

According to the post, the woman, who is in her early 30s, noted that while there are other female drivers on platforms like Grab, many tend to be older, making her stand out.

She admitted that she initially had doubts about becoming a PHV driver due to the stereotype that women are bad drivers.

However, after giving it a go, she said she found herself to be a “quite a good driver”.

Despite this, she attributed the generous tips she receives largely to her appearance.

Passengers more patient and understanding

The driver also shared that passengers are often more patient and forgiving during rides.

The woman claimed she has yet to experience a dispute with a passenger, even when she makes errors like making a wrong turn.

She speculated that this could be due to her gender or her looks, though she leaned towards the former.

While acknowledging the perks, she stressed that the job is not without its downsides.

The driver also revealed that she has faced “catcalling and uncomfortable comments” from some passengers.

Still, she said most passengers are respectful and that she generally remains satisfied and grateful about her job situation.

Some netizens say ‘self-praise ain’t no praise’

The post has since drawn mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning her claims.

A netizen felt that the female driver was being thick-skinned, noting that “self-praise ain’t no praise”.

A Facebook user said that a driver’s gender and attractiveness are irrelevant as long as they “drive with consideration” for other road users.

A commenter pointed out that she was also a fellow female PHV driver.

Another netizen asked if they could book the female driver’s car specifically.

Also read: Is S$24.90 too low? PHV driver complains about earnings for Jurong West to Changi Airport trip

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Aflo Images on Canva for illustration purposes only.