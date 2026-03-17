Is S$24.90 too low? PHV driver complains about earnings for Jurong West to Changi Airport trip

PHV driver complains about allegedly low earnings for trip to Changi Airport, gets criticised for cherry-picking

How much does a private hire vehicle (PHV) driver deserve to earn for a trip from Jurong West to Changi Airport?

One alleged driver in a PHV Facebook group apparently felt that S$24.90 was not enough, but they received little support from others online.

PHV driver compares earnings for 36km trip to doing ‘charity’

The PHV driver in question took to the Facebook group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore last Sunday (15 March) to express their displeasure.

Posting as an anonymous user, the original poster (OP) shared a screenshot of a Grab ride bid from Jurong West to Changi Airport Terminal 1.

According to the screenshot, the driver would earn S$24.90 from the 36km ride.

The OP felt that the earnings were too low for them to accept the bid.

“I will never be that driver who lets [passengers] enjoy their holiday while I be the charity driver. No way!”

Netizens criticise driver for complaining

The post was controversial enough to rack up over 20o comments in the PHV group.

“S$24.90 still complain?” An incredulous netizen wrote, asking if they expected S$50.

When the netizen was asked if they would accept the ride at said price, they agreed immediately.

Other users told them not to take the job if they didn’t want to, as other drivers would anyway.

They told the OP that cherry-picking passengers would likely lead to them not earning much either.

Several commenters said the passengers had nothing to do with the earnings.

One of them claimed that passengers might be paying substantially more, with the PHV platform taking a cut.

Another user accused the OP of being a “fake account” who kept posting complaints despite driving.

The OP’s posting history in the group consisted mostly of complaints about potential earnings from Grab jobs.

A few netizens showed support for the OP, questioning why others were “bitter” over a driver wanting to choose better fares.

Also read: S’pore Grab driver waives cleaning fee after student paid for drunk friend who threw up in vehicle

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Featured image adapted from Facebook and Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.