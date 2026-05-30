Minibus driver sent to hospital after crashing in Tengah & getting trapped in his seat

50-year-old minibus driver sent to the hospital unconscious after Tengah crash

A minibus driver was sent to the hospital on Friday (29 May) after being involved in an accident in Tengah, causing him to be trapped in his seat.

A photo shared in a Telegram chat group for motorists showed a Traffic Police officer next to the white minibus, which had come to a halt at Tengah Link.

Minibus fells lamppost in Tengah

More footage shared by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook showed that the minibus had crashed into a lamppost, causing it to topple over and block the road.

The force of the impact was so great that one of the doors of the minibus came off and was flung onto the road divider.

Part of the minibus’ bumper was also dislodged.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine and ambulance were observed at the scene.

Public buses diverted due to accident

Due to the accident, part of the road had become impassable for traffic.

The same video showed a total of 14 buses stuck along Bukit Batok Road, unable to turn into Tengah Link.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Tower Transit said eight of its services towards Tengah would be diverted due to the accident.

A netizen claimed that the blockage was cleared only after 8pm when a contractor sawed the lamppost into three portions before cordoning off the area.

Minibus driver trapped in his seat after crash

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4pm on 29 May.

It took place at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Tengah Link, and involved a minibus that was believed to have self-skidded.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they found a person trapped in the driver’s seat.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Minibus driver & another person injured

The 50-year-old driver was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, SPF said.

SCDF noted that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 14-year-old girl among 3 hospitalised after minibus lands in Bukit Panjang canal

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.