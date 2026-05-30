JUMBO to close flagship restaurant due to redevelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre, NParks told tenants to vacate

JUMBO actively exploring new locations as East Coast flagship closes on 30 Sept

JUMBO Group has announced that it will close its flagship restaurant in East Coast Park on 30 Sept after almost 40 years of operations.

The National Parks Board (NParks), which is the landlord of the premises, is looking to redevelop East Coast Seafood Centre, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday (29 May).

JUMBO will vacate East Coast premises when lease expires

JUMBO Seafood will vacate the premises in East Coast Seafood Centre — the group’s first outlet — upon the expiry of its lease, the statement said.

The outlet contributed about 14% of the group’s revenue for the financial year that ended 30 Sept 2025.

While its closure is not expected to have a material impact on the financial year ending on 30 Sept, it should affect the group’s revenue for the following financial year, it noted, adding:

The group will continue to focus on optimising the performance of its existing outlet network and overall operations.

JUMBO actively exploring new locations

In a Facebook post on Saturday (30 May) morning, JUMBO thanked customers for their support at East Coast for the past 39 years since it opened in 1987.

A token of our appreciation, the restaurant will be rolling out special promotions till its last day, it said.

It hoped to see customers at their six other Jumbo Seafood outlets in Singapore, located at Riverside Point, Dempsey Hill, Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, The Riverwalk (Upper Circular Rd) and Resorts World Sentosa.

The company is also “actively exploring new locations”, it added, urging supporters to “stay tuned” for updates.

East Coast Seafood Centre tenants told to leave in 2026

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), NParks confirmed that it was studying the redecvelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre “in tandem with longer-term plans” for East Coast Park.

It noted that the centre has been a popular dining destination since the 1980s, but the planned redevelopment is part of plans to “enhance the experience” of visitors to the park.

As such, NParks had informed tenants they would need to leave the premises in 2026, giving them “adequate time to make alternative arrangements”.

They were also offered flexible lease arrangements to support the transition.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information.

JUMBO Seafood at East Coast popular with large groups

JUMBO Seafood is famous for its chilli crab, with a plate of the iconic Singaporean dish costing more than S$100.

Its spacious East Coast outlet had become a favourite with families and large groups as it has two storeys and even outdoor seating.

Besides JUMBO, East Coast Seafood Centre also houses an outlet of Long Beach Seafood, which has so far remained silent on its future plans.

Also read: Iconic Ponggol Seafood restaurant closes after over 50 years due to high overheads

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Featured image adapted from Eatbook.