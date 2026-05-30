‘Change is necessary’: Liverpool sack head coach Arne Slot, process of appointing successor underway

Arne Slot departs Liverpool after 2 seasons & 1 Premier League title

One season after winning the English Premier League (EPL) title, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been sacked after disappointing results in the season that just ended.

The process of appointing his successor is underway, announced the English club in a Facebook post on Saturday (30 May).

‘Difficult decision’ for Arne Slot to depart, says Liverpool

In a statement on their website, the club said that Slot’s departure was “a difficult decision” to make.

However, a collective conclusion was taken that “change is necessary” for the club to keep moving forward, it noted, adding:

The conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction… it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

Arne Slot will hold ‘a special place’ in Liverpool’s history

Liverpool recorded their gratitude and appreciation for Slot for everything he has achieved during his two seasons in charge, describing his contributions as “significant” and “meaningful”, adding:

Our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

He will always hold “a special place” in the history of the club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title, the statement noted.

Arne Slot won EPL title in his 1st season

Slot, 47, who arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2024, had the considerable task of taking over legendary manager Jürgen Klopp, who won an EPL and Champions League title with the Reds.

The Dutchman flourished in his first season with the club, winning the EPL with four matches to spare and having lost only once.

He also led the team to the Carabao Cup final.

For his efforts, Slot was named the League Managers Association Manager of the Year and Premier League Manager of the Season.

Liverpool’s results took a turn for the worse in 2nd season

However, Liverpool lost forward Diogo Jota to a fatal car crash in July 2025.

While the club acknowledged that Slot led the team through a time of “incredible shock and sadness” in its aftermath, the season following that was “challenging”, it said.

Despite investing almost £450 million (S$773.1 million) in new signings in the summer of 2025, results and performances slid, with Liverpool succumbing to 19 defeats in all competitions.

He also had a public falling-out with star player Mohamed Salah, who called out his methods.

As results took a turn for the worse, many fans also turned on him.

However, Slot leaves having guided the club to the fifth position in the EPL this season, securing Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool have approached Andoni Iraola

Liverpool is in the process of appointing a Slot’s successor, and have approached Spaniard Andoni Iraola, BBC reported.

The recently departed Bournemouth boss is seen as the leading contender to take over, having steered the south-coast club to sixth place in the EPL and qualifying for the Europa League next season.

Iraola, 43, has not remained mum on his future, but has interest from other clubs across Europe as well.

Also read: Liverpool FC supporters in S’pore celebrate Premier League victory with open-top bus parade in town

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Featured image adapted from Liverpool FC on Facebook and Facebook.