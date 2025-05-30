Liverpool FC supporters in S’pore celebrate Premier League victory with open-top bus parade in town

Singapore Liverpool Fans celebrate league title, say belated celebrations feel sweeter after pandemic-era title

Liverpool Football Club (LFC) fans in Singapore took to the streets on Sunday (25 May) with an open-top bus parade, waving flags and belting out club chants to mark the Reds’ long-awaited Premier League (PL) victory under new manager Arne Slot.

The parade, organised by Liverpool Supporters Club Singapore, saw two buses carrying around 50 fans each make their way past some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks — including Marina Bay Sands, Orchard Road, and the Esplanade.

20th Premier League title finally celebrated in person

This season’s Premier League triumph marked LFC’s 20th English league title and their first since 2020.

The 2019/20 victory came at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was never celebrated with a proper parade. For many fans, including Charleston, 39, this made Sunday’s celebration especially meaningful.

Speaking to MS News, Charleston described the bus parade as “really special” as LFC fans in Singapore could “finally celebrate together as a family”.

The evening event featured two waves of buses departing at 7pm and 8pm from The Westin Singapore, with each passenger paying S$30.

The route looped around the city, passing through Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Avenue, Penang Road, and Orchard before ending at Asia Square.

‘Electric and fun’: Fans soak in the atmosphere

Charleston described the scene on the bus as “electric and fun”, with supporters singing, filming videos, and waving to the public.

“There were members of the public who (sic) waved back as well, so we could feel each other’s energy,” he added.

This was not the first time the fan club held such a celebration — a similar open-top bus event was apparently held in 2005 following LFC’s famous Champions League win in Istanbul.

A bittersweet moment after disturbing scenes in Liverpool

The joy in Singapore came just days after a tragic incident in the UK, where a car ploughed into crowds during LFC’s official title parade in the city, injuring dozens.

Charleston said the tragedy “dampened the mood” but stressed that their thoughts were with the victims.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities. We wished for speedy recoveries to the casualties,” he said.

Slot’s Reds reclaim glory in dominant fashion

Under Arne Slot — who took over from long-time manager Jürgen Klopp — LFC secured the 2024/25 Premier League title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Spurs, sealing the win with four matches to spare.

The victory brings LFC level with Manchester United’s record of 20 top-flight league titles, reigniting one of football’s greatest rivalries.

For fans like Charleston, who has supported the Reds since he was six, it was a moment he would not forget.

“Hopefully, we continue having success every year, and we can have such events again. Maybe invite a Liverpool legend next time — like they did in Thailand.”

