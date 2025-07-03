Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota involved in fatal car accident 2 weeks after wedding

Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota dies in car accident just two weeks after wedding

Just two weeks removed from his wedding, Liverpool Football Club (LFC) star forward Diogo Jota is reported to have died in a car accident along with his brother.

According to Sky News, the Portuguese footballer was involved in a fatal accident in Zamora in northwestern Spain.

Local reports say Jota died in fiery crash

Local papers report that his brother Andre was in the car with him when the car ran off the road and caught fire.

GiveMeSport.com reports that the accident occurred just after 12.30am on Thursday (3 July).

LFC has yet to issue a statement at time this article.

Died just two weeks after his wedding

Jota, who plays left wing for Liverpool, had only recently gotten married to his wife Rute Cardoso. The couple had shared a picture captioned “June 22, 2025. Yes to forever.”

• 22 de Junho de 2025 •

Sim, para sempre ♾️ pic.twitter.com/pZvQwKADgd — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) June 28, 2025

They have three children.

Pedro Proenca, head of the Portuguese Football Federation, confirmed his death in a statement: “The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning in Spain.”

“Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in the community itself.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Diogo Jota on Facebook.