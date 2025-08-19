14-year-old girl among 3 hospitalised after minibus lands in Bukit Panjang canal

Minibus seen in canal in Bukit Panjang had logo of international school on it

Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital after a minibus landed in a canal in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday (19 Aug).

Photos of the incident posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the green vehicle had landed upright with its rear partially inside the ditch.

Rescue personnel carry person out of minibus in Bukit Panjang canal

The side door of the minibus was wide open, with the logo of the International Community School seen on it.

Part of the minibus front end was also damaged, with its bumper appearing to have fallen off.

Another photo showed rescue personnel seemingly carrying a person, with migrant workers observing them. The door on the driver’s side was open.

Accident involved bus & minibus

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the traffic accident at about 1.10pm on Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred near the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road. The junction is next to the Pang Sua Canal.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it involved a bus and a minibus, reported The Straits Times (ST).

3 people rescued by SCDF

Using a ladder to gain access to the canal, the SCDF brought three persons out to safety.

They were a 68-year-old male minibus driver and two female passengers, aged 14 and 53.

The three were taken to the hospital in a conscious state, with two of them conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the third conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Minibus was ferrying student from another school

In a joint statement quoted by ST, International Community School and its transport provider Goh Transport said none of the school’s students were involved in the accident.

Instead, the minibus was being used to ferry students from another school that was not named.

The three casualties were the driver, a bus attendant and a student.

The bus attendant and the student were recovering in the hospital as of 6.45pm that evening.

An update on the driver’s condition was yet to be received.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.