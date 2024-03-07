Car skids & crashes into Bukit Batok canal, 62-year-old woman taken to hospital

Woman taken to hospital after car skids & falls into Bukit Batok canal

On Wednesday (6 March), a car driven by a 62-year-old woman skidded and fell into a canal at Bukit Batok.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived at the scene soon after and conveyed the woman to the hospital.

Footage that has emerged online shows officials trying to fish the vehicle out of the canal using a crane.

Car skids into Bukit Batok canal

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police received an alert about the accident along Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 towards Bukit Batok West Central at about 3.25pm yesterday (6 March).

The car is believed to have skidded before crashing into the canal in the area.

A video of the aftermath that made its way to Telegram showed the black car half-submerged in the muddied waters of the canal.

Another clip, which Facebook page Singapore Road Accident posted, captured an attempt by officials to fish the car out of the water with a crane.

While a crowd of onlookers watched, the crane lifted the vehicle from the canal. It had sustained significant damage to its front, sides and rear, with the back completely hanging off.

Another image the page posted showed the car sitting in the canal.

Woman conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

Citing a police statement, ST reported that the driver is a 62-year-old woman who was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that it received an alert about a road traffic accident near Block 315 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 3.30pm on 6 March.

Officers transported one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Also read: 4 arrested after Bukit Timah accident between bus & car, 2 children taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook and Facebook.