Accident at Bukit Timah involves school bus, SCDF put out car on fire

Bukit Timah collision on 6 Mar involves school bus and car

An accident involving a school bus and a car took place at Bukit Timah on Wednesday (6 Mar) morning.

Footage of the aftermath showed a car engulfed in flames.

The collision’s impact had also caused the front of the school bus to turn into a wreck.

Traffic was disrupted along the stretch of road as the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) worked to marshal traffic and clear the road of debris.

The accident took place on the morning of 6 Mar outside the RoyalGreen Condominium in Anamalai Avenue in Bukit Timah, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Along with the school bus wreckage, footage showed various items like school files and a pink bottle scattered across the road.

Additionally, the white school bus was missing both its front wheels.

However, no students could be seen in the video. Footage also showed that a car had caught fire.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), several primary school students were ushered out of the bus following the accident.

Lanes closed on Bukit Timah Road, traffic affected

Two out of three lanes in Bukit Timah Road were closed off in the accident’s aftermath, ST reported.

A ROADS.sg video showed that the fire had been extinguished, while firefighters stood close by.

Traffic marshals could also be seen on the road. Behind, a lamp post had fallen.

Police cars and an ambulance were parked near the fallen tree.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted about an accident on Bukit Timah Road (towards Woodlands) after Sixth Avenue on X at about 8.45am.

The traffic congestion reportedly stretched to Kheam Hock Road.

Meanwhile, at around 8.57am, SBS Transit also posted on Facebook informing commuters of bus delays.

Services 74, 151, 154, 156, 157, 170, 174, and 852 were affected along Bukit Timah Road (towards Clementi Road) due to an accident.

MS News has contacted SCDF for more information.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Reddit.