64-Year-Old E-Bike Rider Dies After Collision With School Bus In Hougang

64-Year-Old E-Bike Rider Dies In Hospital After Hougang Collision

At 6.11pm on Tuesday (22 Aug), a 64-year-old e-bike rider was involved in an accident with a school bus in Hougang.

The collision threw the rider off his bike and on the road, after which numerous passers-by attempted to help him.

An ambulance rushed the rider to the hospital, but he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The 69-year-old bus driver is currently assisting the police with investigations.

Collision with school bus flung e-bike rider onto road

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident took place at the intersection between Hougang Street 61 and Avenue 8.

At the time, the school bus had apparently dropped its student passengers off before it suddenly collided with an e-bike.

An eyewitness reported hearing a loud crash, after which the 64-year-old e-bike rider was sent flying and became unconscious.

His e-bike, which the crash threw 10 metres away, included a delivery bag. This led to the presumption that the deceased was a delivery rider.

It is unclear if the man was fulfilling an order at the time of the accident.

Shin Min also reported finding a pair of slippers, jeans, a bloodstained cloth, and a notepad scattered at the scene of the accident.

The rider passed away in hospital

Photos provided by eyewitnesses show a small crowd of passers-by assisting the unconscious rider. One of them in a white shirt appears to perform CPR on him.

Soon after, an ambulance arrived and rushed the unresponsive victim to a hospital, where he tragically died of his injuries.

The 69-year-old bus driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with the ongoing investigation.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min on Facebook and Shin Min on Lianhe Zaobao.