Truck Collides With E-Bike At Upper Serangoon, Rider Conveyed To Hospital

Truck Crashes Into E-Bike At Upper Serangoon On 10 Aug

It is necessary for both riders and motorists to adhere to traffic safety rules and exercise caution on the street.

Otherwise, accidents may occur as they had before, with a BMW running a red light and colliding with an e-bike in Sembawang.

Unfortunately, this was also the case in Serangoon, where a truck crashed into an e-bike at a junction.

The impact of the collision flung the rider off their vehicle, and authorities have since conveyed them to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Truck collides with e-bike in Upper Serangoon

Roads SG posted footage of the incident to Facebook, stating that it occurred at Upper Serangoon Road on 10 Aug.

The video started by showing the truck racing across the junction.

Two e-bike riders had also been simultaneously making their way down the pedestrian crossing. It is still unclear if the traffic light had been green then.

As a result, the truck crashed into the first rider, flinging them onto the road and shattering their e-bike.

It then drove off, not stopping despite the collision having occurred.

Rider conveyed to hospital

The footage has become viral, with more than 94,000 views at the time of writing.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about the incident on 10 Aug, 1.50pm.

They also confirmed that it occurred at the junction of Serangoon Central and Upper Serangoon Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, SCDF conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In recent times, this hasn’t been the only road traffic accident involving an e-bike and a vehicle.

Last month, an e-bike rider passed away after colliding with a car in Yishun.

Police then arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Featured image adapted from Roads SG on Facebook.