E-bike Rider Passes Away After Accident With Car In Yishun, Driver Arrested

59-Year-Old Male E-bike Rider Passes Away After Accident With Car In Yishun

When riding an e-bike, it’s always advisable to be cautious on the road as you’ve more to lose when an accident occurs.

Unfortunately, a 59-year-old man has passed away after meeting with an accident in Yishun.

The driver of a car, who was involved in the accident with the e-bike, was arrested.

E-bike rider was travelling on Yishun Ave 9

The accident took place on Sunday (25 June) morning, at about 10am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The e-bike rider was on Yishun Avenue 9, going towards Yishun Central.

According to a nearby resident, 64-year-old retiree Zheng Yingshu (transliterated from Mandarin), the car hit the e-bike from behind.

E-bike rider given CPR on the spot

Another witness, 70-year-old Mr Xu Jinbiao (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that he was working at a nearby temple when he heard a loud sound.

When he came over to check it out, he saw many people surrounding the rider.

By the time medics arrived, he appeared to have lost consciousness.

He was given 15 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the spot.

Car driver says he immediately called the police

There was also a black car that had stopped in the right-hand lane near the accident scene.

The vehicle was observed to be dented in front and have cracks in its windshield.

Identifying the car driver as a Mr Jiang Baohui (transliterated from Mandarin), Shin Min quoted him as saying that he called the police and ambulance immediately after the accident.

He also claimed to have sheltered the rider with an umbrella while waiting for help to arrive.

The rider, who was purportedly hit at the waist, didn’t appear to have any external injuries and was still breathing when he checked, he said.

However, he didn’t dare to administer any further help as the man seemed to be in pain.

43-year-old car driver arrested

In response to queries, the police confirmed the incident and said a 59-year-old e-bike rider was sent to hospital unconscious.

Sadly, he succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.

A 43-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

He was taken away by the police at about 12.30pm.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

