BMW Runs Red Light & Rams Into E-Bike At Sembawang Road, Driver Arrested For Drink-Driving

BMW Crashes Into E-Bike After Running Red Light In Sembawang On 26 Oct

Traffic rules are in place for good reason. And if you flout them, there may be consequences that involve putting the lives of others at risk.

On Wednesday (26 Oct), an e-bike rider was crossing the road when a BMW ran the red light and crashed into him.

Thankfully, there were no fatal injuries, and the 31-year-old cyclist was conveyed to the hospital.

BMW collides with e-bike at Sembawang Road

According to a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the accident happened around midnight at the junction of Sembawang and Canberra Road.

In the video, the e-bike rider was crossing the road when the BMW beat the red light and collided with him.

The impact apparently caused the bike to shatter, with parts flying off and scattering across the junction.

Shin Min Daily News reports that the cyclist works for a food delivery company, but the name is unknown as the bag he was carrying was unmarked.

Driver arrested for drink-driving

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident around 12.05am.

The incident happened at the junction of Sembawang and Canberra Road, and both men were conscious while conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old BMW driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving, and investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.