BMW Allegedly Runs Red Light In Punggol & Collides With Student, Driver Arrested

BMW Allegedly Runs Red Light In Punggol & Crashes Into Student On 10 Oct

Though there’s much that parents can teach their children regarding road safety, some accidents may be difficult to prevent.

A 14-year-old student was crossing a road in Punggol when a BMW car allegedly beat the red light and crashed into him.

The student, who reportedly lost consciousness for a moment, was conveyed to the hospital. Police later arrested the driver of the BMW.

BMW collides with student along Sumang Walk in Punggol

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred at about 11.20am on Monday (10 Oct) along Sumang Walk in Punggol.

Recounting the incident, a witness shared on Facebook that the incident happened as the boy was crossing the road.

As he started making his way across, a BMW car allegedly ran the red light and crashed into the boy.

The impact apparently shattered the car’s windscreen and sent the boy flying about 10 metres away.

Footage circulating online showed the student lying next to the road divider, reportedly twitching and looking as if he was in pain, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The witness recalled seeing the boy being “hurt so badly” and seemingly “fighting for his life”.

A lady who followed the boy closely while crossing the road told the witness the boy was covered in blood and could not speak as a result of his injuries.

Driver arrested for driving dangerously

A 24-year-old driver was later arrested on the spot for causing hurt to another person while driving dangerously, reports Shin Min Daily News.

Before that, he allegedly told the police that he didn’t know what had happened and was visibly shaken.

As for the student, he was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department but was thankfully transferred to a normal ward the next day.

MS News wishes the injured student a speedy and smooth recovery.

