4-room Bidadari flat sold for S$1.368M, becomes most expensive of its kind in its estate

Flat is most expensive 4-roomer in Bidadari, has almost 94 years of lease left

A four-room flat in Bidadari has become the most expensive of its kind in its estate after being sold this month for an eye-opening S$1.368 million.

It beat the record for four-roomers in Toa Payoh, which was set just two months ago in January, according to property portal Stacked Homes.

Bidadari flat sold for about S$1,311 psf

The latest record-breaking flat is located in Block 118A Alkaff Crescent, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s located on the 10th to 12th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2020, meaning it has a remaining lease term of 93 years and 10 months.

As the flat is a four-room apartment, it has a floor area of 97 square metres (sqm), or approximately 1,043 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per-square-foot (psf) price of about S$1,311 psf.

Flat is part of Alkaff Lakeview

The flat is part of the Alkaff Lakeview Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which comprises just three blocks of 531 units and 17 floors each, with a mix of three-room and four-room flats.

The development is relatively new, with its Minimum Occupation Period ending only in 2024.

The remaining lease period would make it quite attractive for buyers looking for a long-term home.

Block is near MRT station, hawker centre & CC

Besides its lengthy lease, the flat is also attractive due to its location.

According to HDB, the block is just 372m away from Woodleigh MRT station, which is connected to an integrated development comprising The Woodleigh Mall, Bidadari Community Club and Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre.

It’s also just across the road from Bidadari Park, with high-floor units enjoying a good view of Alkaff Lake, hence the development’s name.

For young families, there are no fewer than five childcare centres within about 500m of the block.

Most expensive 4-roomer just S$32K more than previous record-holder

The sale of the flat in Block 118A has made it the most expensive four-room flat in Toa Payoh town.

It beat the previous record-holder, a flat in adjacent Block 115A, which is also in Alkaff Lakeview.

That flat was sold in January for S$1,336,000 — just S$32,000 less.

However, it is also on a higher floor — the 13th to 15th storey of the block.

Another previous record-holder was a flat in the same block and around the same floor, which sold for S$1.32 million in December last year.

According to Stacked Homes, most of the units in Block 115C face Bidadari Park, which could explain the consistently high prices for resale flats in this block.

Also read: 5-room Queenstown flat sold for S$1.7M, becomes S’pore’s priciest resale HDB on record

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.