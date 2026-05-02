Motorcyclist in ICU after hit-and-run accident with lorry along SLE, police looking for driver

Motorcyclist’s girlfriend appeals for witnesses or footage of SLE hit-and-run accident

A motorcyclist was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on 28 April after being involved in a hit-and-run accident with a lorry along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The police are now looking for the lorry driver, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Motorcycle lies on SLE after hit-and-run

A netizen surnamed Wang, who identified herself as the motorcyclist’s girlfriend, posted an appeal for information in a Facebook group named JB Traffic Information Sharing on Friday (1 May).

She said her boyfriend had met with an accident between 3.20pm and 3.30pm on 28 April, near the intersection with the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

A photo she shared showed his motorcycle lying on its side in the centre lane at the 11.5km mark of the SLE. Some white skid marks could be seen on the road around it.

Accident caused congestion till Woodlands Ave 2

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 4.31pm that the accident had occurred along the SLE in the direction of the BKE, after the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

It had caused congestion that stretched till Woodlands Avenue 2, it added.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 2.

Woman appeals for witnesses or footage of accident

Ms Wang said her boyfriend was still in the ICU due to the accident.

The police are still looking for the vehicle that hit him, she added.

Thus, she asked any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the accident to get in touch with her.

21-year-old motorcyclist sent to KTPH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 3.40pm on 28 April.

It took place along the SLE towards the BKE, and involved a motorcycle and a lorry.

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Lorry driver left scene before police arrived

SPF added that the driver of the lorry involved had left the scene before the police arrived.

Efforts to trace the driver are thus underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver arrested after leaving scene of hit-and-run accident with motorcyclist in Serangoon

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Featured image adapted from 王鈊恩 via JB 新山路况情报站 on Facebook.