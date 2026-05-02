Taiwanese teen arrested at Thailand airport after attempting to smuggle 30 Indian Star tortoises

Taiwanese woman arrested at Bangkok airport after 30 Indian Star tortoises found on her body

Thai authorities arrested a 19-year-old Taiwanese woman at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after she attempted to smuggle 30 endangered Indian Star tortoises.

The incident took place on Tuesday (28 April) at the airport’s Wildlife Checkpoint, following a tip-off from airport security.

Used adhesive tape to bind animals to her body

The woman was scheduled to board a VietJet Air flight to Taipei.

However, officials stopped her after they noticed suspicious bulges around her torso.

Upon searching her, authorities discovered that she had used adhesive tape to bind the tortoises to her body.

The young woman hid them in cloth bags in a bid to evade detection, Thai outlet DNP News reported.

Indian Star tortoises are an endangered species and highly protected

The smuggled wildlife, 29 live Indian Star tortoises and one carcass, are listed on CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) Appendix I.

This includes species that are highly protected due to their risk of extinction.

Indian Star tortoises are known for their high value on the black market.

She would face many charges under Thai law

The woman faces multiple charges under Thai law, including violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act for attempting to export protected species without a permit.

She has also been charged under the Customs Act and the Animal Epidemics Act for exporting restricted goods and animals without the proper health certificates.

Tortoises sent to Wildlife Conservation Office for urgent care

The Wildlife Conservation Office has sent the surviving tortoises for urgent care.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to uncover the smuggling network behind the operation.

Authorities have warned that those involved in wildlife smuggling will face severe penalties, emphasising their commitment to protecting endangered species.

In a similar case, on 3 April, Thai authorities detained two Taiwanese men at Don Muang Airport for trying to smuggle otters and loris to Taiwan.

Also read: 2 Taiwanese tourists arrested for attempting to smuggle protected animals at Bangkok airport



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Featured image adapted from DNP News.