2 Taiwanese tourists arrested for attempting to smuggle protected animals at Bangkok airport

Taiwanese nationals detained at Bangkok airport for attempting to smuggle otters and loris

Two Taiwanese nationals were arrested in Thailand after allegedly attempting to smuggle protected animals out of the country via Don Mueang Airport.

The arrests took place on Friday (3 April) during a joint enforcement operation involving wildlife officers, environmental crime police, airport authorities, and airline staff.

The suspects, surnamed Chen and Wu, aged 25 and 32, were intercepted while preparing to board a flight to Kaohsiung.

Protected animals found concealed

During checks, officers discovered three live protected animals hidden on the suspects.

According to Khaosod, these were identified as two Asian small-clawed otters and one slow loris.

Both the animals and the suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.

The case has been referred to the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division.

The pair are being investigated under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019 for possessing protected wildlife and attempting to export them without approval.

Probe into possible trafficking network

Authorities said they will take firm action and are looking into whether the case is linked to a larger wildlife trafficking syndicate.

Officials have also been instructed to expand investigations following the arrest.

Tightened checks at borders

In response, authorities are stepping up inspections at airports and border checkpoints across Thailand.

The move is part of broader efforts to clamp down on cross-border wildlife trafficking and illegal trade of protected species.

Also read: 2 Thai women arrested in Taiwan for smuggling 115 packs of heroin, swallowed them & hid packets inside anus



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Featured image adapted from DNP News.