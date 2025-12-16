2 Thai women arrested in Taiwan for smuggling 115 packs of heroin, swallowed & hid packets inside anus

Two Thai women arrested in Taiwan for attempting to smuggle heroin worth over S$300,000

Two Thai women were arrested at Kaohsiung International Airport in September for attempting to smuggle heroin into Taiwan.

Shockingly, the drugs were found to have been packed into pieces of plastic shaped into balls and strips before being swallowed or inserted into their anus.

Woman A (pseudonym), 30, and Woman R (pseudonym), 38, arrived in Taiwan from Bangkok and are believed to be victims of drug trafficking.

Women to be paid up to S$4,900 to deliver drugs to Taiwan

According to ETtoday, the women were taken advantage of due to poverty and their unfamiliarity with Taiwanese laws.

To smuggle the drugs, the syndicate packed small amounts of heroin into waterproof, transparent films before covering each with a condom to prevent it from being corroded by stomach acid.

They then packed these into oval-shaped balls and long strips so they could be easily swallowed and inserted into the anus.

The women received the US$1,000 (S$1,300) to bring the drugs into Taiwan and were instructed that someone would contact them upon arrival to arrange a meeting where they would hand over the drugs.

After the exchange, Woman A would receive NT$120,000 (S$4,900), while Woman R would be paid NT$80,000 (S$3,300).

Women smuggle heroin worth S$342,000

However, upon arrival at the Kaohsiung Airport, the women were arrested by the Taichung Coast Guard Investigation Team.

The women were found with over 50 packs of pure drugs inside each of their bodies and were subsequently sent to Kaohsiung Hospital to remove the drugs by undergoing enemas.

Coast Guard personnel said the smaller balls of drugs were swallowed with olive oil, while the larger ones were inserted into the anus with lubricant.

Woman A was found with 54 balls of heroin, weighing 390.93 grams, while woman R had 61, which weighed 273.07 grams.

According to TVBS, the drugs that the women had smuggled into the country are enough to supply about 25,000 people and cost approximately NT$8.3 million (S$342,000).

Investigation into source of drugs ongoing

The case was transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office, and in late October, the two women were charged under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

Investigation into the source of the drugs remains ongoing.

If found guilty, the women may face up to 10 years’ jail in Taiwan, LTN reported.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.