Woman arrested by customs officers in China for smuggling 229 live fish under her skirt

Woman smuggles 229 live fish by hiding them under her skirt

A woman was recently apprehended while attempting to smuggle 229 live fish into mainland China by hiding them under her skirt.

The unnamed woman from Hong Kong was stopped by customs officers at Luohu Port in Shenzhen, HK01 reported.

The General Administration of Customs of China shared the incident on its social media accounts on 23 Nov.

Hundreds of fish carried in plastic bags of water

According to the Customs announcement, officers noticed a female passenger entering the customs-controlled area without declaring goods.

Notably, footage posted on Weibo also shows the woman wearing a suspiciously voluminous skirt passing through while tapping away on her phone.

After calling her aside for inspection, officers discovered she had two plastic bags containing some water and 229 live fish underneath her skirt.

The bags were tied to either side of her waist.

Flatfin loaches are illegal to bring into China

The Shenzhen Customs Animal and Plant Quarantine Technology Center later identified the fish as flatfin loaches, which are found in freshwater.

These are popular ornamental fish, known for their pelvic fins, which allow them to stick to rocks and other surfaces.

However, the import of these fishes into China are prohibited, as per the directive of Chinese Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.