Woman arrested after ‘offensive words’ spray-painted at Salvation Army in Upper Bukit Timah

Wall & vans at Salvation Army in Bukit Timah found spray-painted on Christmas Day

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after “offensive words” were found spray-painted at The Salvation Army premises along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The graffiti was found on the wall and on vans belonging to the organisation on Christmas Day (25 Dec), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Walls & vehicles covered with cloth at Salvation Army

Photos of the scene were posted on @sgfollowsall on Instagram, showing at least two walls covered with cloth.

At least three parked vehicles were also similarly covered.

The caption claimed that staff noticed the graffiti on Christmas morning, before the start of the service.

Several parts of the walls and vehicles were allegedly spray-painted with “ill-intended” words in red.

Red spray-paint canister found

The police were at the scene and had the place “surrounded” while conducting investigations, the caption also read.

So far, a red spray canister has been found.

Despite the incident, a Christmas celebration event was still proceeding, with rags placed over the vandalised areas.

Wall & 3 vans spray-painted at Salvation Army

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it received a call for assistance over a case of graffiti at about 9.15am on 25 Dec.

The location was Praisehaven – The Salvation Army, located at 500 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

When officers arrived, they found “offensive words” written with red spray paint scribbled on the premises and on properties belonging to the organisation.

These included the building’s wall and three vans.

Woman arrested within 5 hours

A 43-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in the case within five hours of the report.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SPF said it takes a “very serious view” of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony, adding:

Such behaviour will not be condoned, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

