Tow truck driver sent to hospital after crashing into 2 lorries along Braddell Road

Tow truck seen swerving across 4 lanes of Braddell Road & crashing into 2 lorries

A tow truck driver was sent to the hospital on 21 April after crashing into two lorries along Braddell Road.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted by Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road showed the tow truck, which was towing a black car, swerving across four lanes and colliding with the heavy vehicles on the way.

Tow truck loses control after Mini Cooper cuts in front

The clip started with the tow truck travelling in the far-left lane, approaching a slip road on the left.

After a white Mini Cooper cuts in front of the tow truck, it appears to lose control and veers left into a bus stop bay.

The tow truck screeches loudly and strikes the kerb of the bus bay.

Tow truck swings across entire stretch of Braddell Road

After entering the bus bay, the tow truck swings sharply to the right and moves almost perpendicularly across the entire width of Braddell Road.

It first smashes into the back of a white lorry, which is propelled to the left by the impact.

Another lorry in the far-right lane, which is carrying several canisters, then T-bones the tow truck, pushing it down the road.

Both then end up on the road divider, leaving a trail of debris on the road.

The white lorry comes to a stop in the far-left lane.

Many netizens blame Mini Cooper

Many netizens were quick to pin the blame on the Mini Cooper for allegedly cutting in front of the tow truck and braking suddenly, causing the tow truck to swerve.

But some also pointed out that the tow truck was allegedly driving too fast.

Others questioned why the second lorry was driving in the far-right lane.

One user noted that the owner of the car being towed was doubly suay as his car had been involved in an accident while it was already being towed.

No gas leaks detected from lorry transporting gas cylinders

In response to queries from Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.55pm on 21 April.

It took place along Braddell Road in the direction of Lornie Road, after Woodleigh Park, and involved a tow truck and two lorries.

One of the lorries had the Unique Gas Solution logo on it and was transporting gas cylinders, Zaobao reported.

Several firefighters were seen checking the gas cylinders for leaks before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that no gas leaks were detected.

Additionally, a 25-year-old male tow truck driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

He is also assisting police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 2 injured after tow truck carrying heavy vehicle flips on its side along BKE

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Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.