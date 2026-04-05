2 injured after tow truck carrying heavy vehicle flips on its side along BKE

Tow truck seen lying on grass verge at the side of BKE

Two people were injured last Friday (3 April) after a tow truck flipped on its side along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

A video posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the truck, which was carrying a heavy vehicle, lying on a grass verge at the side of the expressway.

Police & SCDF at scene of BKE tow truck accident

In the clip, which was recorded by a passing motorist, the tow truck was twisted in an awkward position, with its boom lying on the road.

Skid marks were observed around it.

Present at the scene were a police motorcycle, Land Transport Authority (LTA) Traffic Marshall motorcycle and an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

Farther ahead stood several police officers, LTA and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel.

An ambulance and another SCDF vehicle could be seen.

Mandai Road exit closed due to accident

In a post on X, the LTA said at 8.15pm that the accident had occurred along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands, at the exit to Mandai Road.

The Mandai Road exit was closed to traffic as a result.

Tow truck believed to have self-skidded

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6pm on 3 April.

It involved a tow truck that was believed to have self-skidded along the BKE towards the Woodlands slip road into Mandai Road.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, assessed two people for minor injuries. They declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Crane arm of truck collides with overhead bridge in Chinatown, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.