Woman sings while perched on narrow ledge of S’pore bus, driver tells her to sit down

Woman sings on upper deck of public bus, driver says she’s ‘only allowed to sit and sing’

A TikToker known for singing with her guitar on public buses in Singapore met her match in a bus captain who told her to sit down.

In a video posted by Ms Kira Peace on 29 April, he was seen telling her that she was “only allowed to sit and sing”.

Woman regularly sings on bus in S’pore

In an earlier video on 24 April, Ms Peace was seen perched on a narrow ledge against the railing on the upper deck of a bus.

Facing the passengers, she asked those nearest to her whether she could sing them a song, then launched into a ditty ironically named “I Could Die Tonight”.

The singer is not new to this, as she has shared several videos of herself serenading commuters on Singapore buses.

But in her 24 April post, a seemingly prescient netizen warned in the comments that she “might get in trouble” for not being seated properly in the upper deck.

Woman improvises song with passenger

Sure enough, Ms Peace posted the continuation to the video on 29 April, which has more than 170,000 views so far.

It showed her handing her guitar to a man wearing a hat named “Louis”, who was seated in front of her.

The duo then improvised a piece, with her on vocals, Louis on guitar and another passenger clapping along.

“You can feel everyone on the bus loving it,” Ms Peace captioned.

Bus captain tells woman to sit down

However, just as they were getting into the groove, the bus captain, who was wearing an SMRT vest, walked up the stairs and pointed at Ms Peace, saying:

You’re only allowed to sit and sing, ah.

This prompted her to apologise and immediately move to an empty seat in the front row.

As the bus captain returned downstairs, Louis played a series of descending notes on the guitar, causing her to laugh and describe him as a “cheeky man”.

Undeterred, the pair then continued making music, this time while both were seated.

Netizens support bus captain

Sadly for Ms Peace, a vast majority of users in the comments supported the bus captain, saying he was just reminding her about the safety rules here, which includes not being allowed to stand while on the upper deck.

Some told her that while she sang well, doing this on a bus was “not appropriate”.

Other tired Singaporeans said in no uncertain terms that they would prefer peace and quiet on the bus after a long day at work, with one even saying that he would smash her guitar.

Passengers who play loud music to be penalised under new law

Ms Peace may technically have been breaking more than one law.

According to the Conditions of Carriage for Public Buses in Singapore — a contractual agreement between passengers and public bus operators for transport service rendered — passengers shall not stand on the upper deck of double-decker public buses.

In October last year, Parliament passed a new law to penalise those who cause a nuisance or annoyance to other passengers on public transport, such as by playing loud music.

Also read: Passengers who litter or play loud music on public buses to be penalised for being disruptive

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kirapeace on TikTok.