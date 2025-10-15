Passengers who litter or play loud music on public buses to be penalised for being disruptive

Passengers to face penalties for causing nuisance on public buses

Passengers who play loud music, litter, or behave inconsiderately on public buses will soon face penalties under new laws passed on Tuesday (14 Oct).

Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said in Parliament that the Government will regulate commuter behaviour on public buses and at interchanges to ensure a safer and more comfortable experience for everyone.

Those who flout the rules will face penalties based on how their actions affect others, with harsher punishments for repeat offenders, Mr Murali said during the debate on the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.

Examples of offences include eating and drinking, as well as playing loud music or videos on mobile phones.

Security checks to be introduced on buses & at interchanges

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (14 Oct), Mr Murali mentioned that a shared vehicle is only safe “if we guard against the worst of our base instincts“.

He then referred to “those who wish us harm, those whose behaviour are boorishly unreasonable in a public space or even those who do not comply with our collective understanding of what it means to respect the rights and space of others in close proximity.”

The Bill will also empower officers to conduct security checks on passengers at bus interchanges and on public buses.

These checks may involve frisk searches or asking commuters to place their belongings through an X-ray scanner.

Mr Murali said these changes aim to strengthen security at public transport nodes, which could be potential terrorist targets.

Currently, such powers are already available under the Road Traffic Act and Rapid Transit Systems Act, but not the Bus Services Industry Act.

With these amendments, LTA officers and public transport staff can “better protect members of public at bus depots, interchanges, and public buses”, Mr Murali said.

MP points out that bus drivers shouldn’t be burdened with security duties

Punggol GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Yeo Wan Ling, who is also the executive secretary of the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU), cautioned that bus drivers should not be burdened with security screening duties.

“Their primary duty is, and must remain, to operate our public transport system,” she said.

Ms Yeo added that where drivers are expected to support checks, the procedures must be “clear, simple, and practical.”

Highlighting that the bill introduces penalties for actions endangering passengers, Ms Yeo asked if this includes abuse of transport workers.

Mr Murali confirmed that new regulations will soon empower LTA enforcement officers to take stern action against abusive passengers.

MPs call for sensitivity & efficiency during security checks

Meanwhile, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira urged authorities to give “special attention” to training officers who handle vulnerable commuters, such as the elderly or those with disabilities.

Mr Murali assured her that officers will be trained to act professionally and sensitively.

Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan asked how security checks would avoid causing delays or tension during peak hours.

Mr Murali said each search takes less than a minute, and that most passengers have been understanding and cooperative so far.

He stressed that such checks serve as “a necessary deterrence”, given that public transport nodes are attractive targets for terrorists.

