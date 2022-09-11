King Charles Appears Annoyed By Pens, Gestures For Staff To Remove Them Twice

King Charles III Goes Viral For Annoyance At Pens During Accession Ceremony

For the United Kingdom, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a beloved family member, also signalled a new reign of her son, King Charles III.

His position on the throne was formally confirmed on Saturday (10 Sep) within the walls of St James’s Palace.

While the ceremony of accession was sombre and solemn, viewers at home couldn’t help but notice an awkward moment between the new King and his aide.

His Majesty the King was seen grimacing and gesturing for a royal aide to remove a pen and ink box from his desk twice.

could he not have just moved it himself? pic.twitter.com/yHQSY1JTdp — george (@StokeyyG2) September 10, 2022

The viral incident drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticised the move, some felt it was hilariously relatable, while others reacted with compassion to the King’s position.

King Charles III grimaces and motions for staff to remove pens

Several clips from the first televised accession ceremony on 10 Sep have been making their rounds on social media.

One Twitter user asked ‘could he not have just moved it himself?’ as he showed a video of King Charles III frantically motioning toward staff to move a pen and ink box from his desk as he tried to take a seat.

In another viral video, the King was about to sign the historic proclamation documents when he again gestured to a royal aide about the ink box.

And this time, the motion was accompanied by a grimace on his face.

Soon enough, a nearby aide grabbed the box out of the King’s way.

Netizens amused by incident

While some had harsh words about King Charles III’s frustration with the pen and ink box, most netizens found it amusing and even relatable.

Responding to the backlash, one Twitter user said the King deserves a break. After all, he had been waiting decades for this moment and now gets to take advantage of the services offered.

Another netizen said the incident was actually very relatable and many of us would act the same way.

Some felt compassion towards the new King, saying the incident showed how stressed King Charles III was having to go through the ceremony just two days after his mother had passed.

Reign of King Charles III formally proclaimed

While the pen drama distracted some, the gravity of the historic signing was not lost as the reign of King Charles III was formally proclaimed.

At 11am that day, trumpets sounded from the balcony of St Jame’s Palace as the Principal Proclamation announcing the King was read.

Gun salutes also took place throughout the country at Hyde Park, Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle, Hillsborough Castle, and the Tower of London.

Delivering his first speech as the new monarch, King Charles III spoke warmly of his “irreplaceable” mother who had led “the most faithful life”.

He shared that he would devote the rest of his days to the “heavy duties of sovereignty” by striving to follow her inspiring example, reported The Guardian.

In his address, he also confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral would be held on Monday (19 Sep).

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reuters on YouTube.