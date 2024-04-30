2 more people die from suspected food poisoning after eating char kway teow at Taiwan eatery

2 more individuals die from suspected food poisoning at Taiwan eatery

Two more individuals have died from suspected food poisoning after eating char kway teow at Polam Kopitiam, a Malaysian restaurant in Taipei’s Xinyi District.

The latest deaths occurred on 27 April and 29 April, Focus Taiwan reported.

This raises the death toll to four after two other customers died in March after dining at the same place.

2 more patients die from multiple organ failure after dining at Taiwan eatery

On 27 April, a patient who had been receiving intensive care succumbed to multiple organ failure.

The individual had undergone treatment utilising the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life-support system prior to their passing.

Just two days later, a 40-year-old woman also succumbed to multiple organ failure.

According to the Taipei Times, her family made the decision not to pursue emergency resuscitation efforts.

Initially, the woman’s condition showed signs of improvement after receiving treatment for symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

An infection, however, caused her health to deteriorate once again.

Lethal toxin found in blood sample of customer who died in March

As of 28 April, 35 individuals have reportedly fallen ill after dining at the eatery from 18 March to 24 March.

Bongkrekic acid, a lethal toxin, was detected in the blood samples of one of the two customers who died last month.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) elaborated that this “rare toxin” forms during the fermentation process of corn and coconut-based products.

It targets vital organs like the liver, brain, and kidneys, posing life-threatening risks in severe cases.

This toxin was reportedly also found in the stool samples of a chef from the establishment.

During a recent inspection, Taipei Department of Health officers found unsanitary conditions on the premises, including cockroach droppings on dishes.

Additionally, the eatery failed to furnish employee health records.

Following the recent deaths, two more patients remain hospitalised.

One of them has received a liver transplant while the other is currently receiving intensive care.

As investigations are ongoing, all Polam Kopitiam outlets in the city have been ordered to close.

Featured image adapted from 寶林茶室信義遠百a13店-Polam Kopitiam-馬來西亞素食餐廳 on Facebook and Facebook.

