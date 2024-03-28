2 customers die after suspected food poisoning from eating char kway teow at M’sian restaurant in Taiwan

2 customers die after eating char kway teow at Malaysian vegetarian restaurant in Taipei

Two customers died from suspected food poisoning after eating char kway teow at a Malaysian restaurant in Taiwan.

Nine others who dined there during the same period also fell ill with gastric symptoms, such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

The vegetarian chain has been ordered to close all its outlets in Taipei while investigations are underway.

Men die after eating char kway teow at vegetarian restaurant

In a statement issued by the Taipei Department of Health, the victims were identified as two men, a 39-year-old and a 66-year-old.

Both victims had eaten at Polam Kopitiam in Taipei’s Xinyi District last week.

The younger victim reportedly dined at the restaurant with his colleague last Friday (22 March) afternoon and suffered vomiting, abdominal pain, and heart palpitations later that night.

He sought medical treatment the following evening but eventually died from kidney failure, Taipei Times reported.

His colleague suffered minor food poisoning but was not in danger of losing their life.

According to Focus Taiwan, the older victim dined at Polam Kopitiam on 19 March and died on Wednesday (27 March).

Taipei health authorities confirmed that 11 people who ate at the restaurant between 19 March and 22 March had experienced gastric symptoms.

The patients had one thing in common — they reportedly consumed char kway teow.

In particular, both victims who died were suspected of consuming char kway teow at the restaurant.

Restaurant ordered to close all Taipei outlets

During an inspection of the restaurant premises, officers from the Taipei Department of Health found several issues:

Cockroach droppings on dishes

Knives placed on the counter

Failure to provide employee health records

The authorities also took samples of ingredients with a high risk of contamination. These include cabbage, noodles, and soya sauce.

The results of the tests will be available in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an said that bacteria commonly associated with food poisoning were not detected during the food sample testing of the restaurant.

Mr Chiang also revealed that investigators are looking into a company in New Taipei which may have delivered food to the restaurant.

He has ordered Polam Kopitiam to close all its outlets in the city while investigations are ongoing.

