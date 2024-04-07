Lethal toxin found in stool of chef from Taiwan restaurant in food poisoning case

Taiwan restaurant poisoning: Toxin called bongkrekic acid found in samples from stool & hands of chef

A lethal toxin, found in blood samples of Taiwan restaurant customers suffering from food poisoning, has also been found in stool samples of a chef from the establishment.

The toxin is suspected to be responsible for the deaths of two customers after eating char kway teow from Polam Kopitiam.

Samples taken from the chef’s hands earlier had also tested positive for the toxin.

Toxin found on stool samples from Taiwan restaurant chef

The latest developments in the Taiwan food poisoning case were revealed by Dr Victor Wang — Taiwan’s Deputy Health Minister — in a Facebook post on Saturday (6 April).

He said that on 27 March, stool samples were taken from the chef.

On 2 April, it was found that they were positive for bongkrekic acid, which is a rare toxin produced during the production of fermented corn and coconut-based products, according to the Singapore Food Agency.

Consuming food contaminated with bongkrekic acid can be life-threatening in severe cases.

The chef, named only as Mr Hu, was reportedly a substitute for the regular chef who had gone on vacation.

Toxin also found on hands of Taiwan restaurant chef

In an earlier post, Dr Wang said a sample from the chef’s hands was taken on 24 March.

They came back positive for bongkrekic acid on 1 April.

Concerned for the chef’s health, the authorities sent him to hospital for a checkup. Fortunately, his tests had normal results and he has had no health issues so far.

Dr Wang suggested that the chef hadn’t eaten any contaminated food but had consumed a trace amount of toxin as his hands were contaminated. He also could’ve contaminated the stool sample when he took it, he added.

On 30 March, the chef’s home was inspected and the authorities found no traces of Burkholderia gladioli, the bacterium that produces bongkrekic acid, the minister noted.

34 people suffered from symptoms so far

Meanwhile, as of 5.30pm on Sunday (7 April), a total of 34 people have reported suffering from symptoms of food poisoning after consuming food from Polam Kopitiam’s outlet in Xinyi District, Taipei.

Many of them had eaten char kway teow at the restaurant, including two men aged 39 and 66 who died.

They all had patronised the restaurant between 18 and 24 March.

Seven individuals are still in hospital, with four of them warded in the Intensive Care Unit.

The other 25 are recovering at home.

Only one of the cases, a 39-year-old woman, has tested negative for bongkrekic acid, Dr Wang said.

She was the only case so far who visited Polam Kopitiam on 18 March, and she ate fried noodles.

Food poisoning limited to one branch: Minister

Thus, Dr Wang concluded that the food poisoning cases were limited to the Xinyi branch between 19 and 24 March.

The primary dish that was suspected to have been contaminated was char kway teow, he said.

On 4 April, inspectors visited two other locations that the chef had visited, collecting samples to test for Burkholderia gladioli.

