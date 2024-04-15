KLIA shooting: Wife hired bodyguard after lodging reports against suspect, couple in process of divorce

Suspect of KLIA shooting & wife in process of divorce

The suspect of a shooting attempt on his pregnant wife at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday (14 April) reportedly did so as revenge for an ongoing divorce proceeding.

His wife had apparently hired the bodyguard — who took the shots that were intended for her — after lodging police reports against her husband late last year.

The couple owns a travel agency together, and the wife was at the airport to receive travellers returning from a pilgrimage when the incident occurred.

She has since come out to say that the incident traumatised her, and called for prayers for her bodyguard, who remains unconscious in the hospital.

KLIA shooting suspect & wife own a travel agency together

According to Malaysian entertainment news outlet GEMPAK, local police said that the couple was in the process of divorce at the time of the incident.

They reportedly own a travel agency together.

That morning, the wife was at the airport to welcome travellers returning from an Umrah, or minor pilgrimage, when the incident happened.

She was also in the early stages of pregnancy, the police added.

Woman lodged police reports against husband & hired bodyguards

Director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said at a media doorstop that they believe the divorce is the main motive behind the shooting, per Harian Metro.

Before the incident, the wife had lodged complaints against the suspect in Dec 2023.

The Star, quoting Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, noted that the suspect made threats against his wife. The report also hinted at a possible case of domestic violence.

After her initial reports, the police arrested her husband, Hafizul Harawi, and kept him on remand for three days. As investigations didn’t indicate that the threats would escalate to a shooting, they didn’t issue a protection order.

“Taking [the reports] into account, the suspect’s wife then decided to hire [two] personal bodyguards,” Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.

During the shooting, the suspect fired two shots at his wife at close range, only for one of them to hit a bodyguard.

The bodyguard is currently undergoing treatment at the Cyberjaya Hospital, reported mStar.

At the media doorstop, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily also praised the bodyguard for carrying out his duties “appropriately and brilliantly”.

Bodyguard who was shot still unconscious in hospital

At around midnight on Monday (15 April), the wife, who goes by Farah Cie on Facebook, took to the social media platform to provide an update.

She wrote in the post: “Sorry for the messages that I haven’t replied. Still traumatised by what happened right before my eyes.”

She added that her bodyguard is still unconscious in hospital, and called for people to pray for his recovery.

