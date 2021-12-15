Four Star Warehouse Sale In Toa Payoh From 16 Dec

BTO owners often draw up a long shopping list of furniture to acquire after moving into their new homes. Essential items include new beds and mattresses, but buying them is often a daunting task.

We’d recommend deep-diving into the realm of mattress shopping to find out which one truly has your back.

This holiday season, local mattress brand Four Star has a year-end warehouse sale from 16 to 19 Dec at Toa Payoh.

Image courtesy of Four Star

You can check out their queen and king-sized mattresses, which are reasonably priced from $299 and $399, respectively.

But, if you have specific needs and the means to splurge a little more for years of comfort, read on to learn more about some of Four Star’s most popular mattresses.

Sleep on cool, silky mattresses under Detense ArcticSilk

Singapore is either warm or wet all year round. When it’s hot, some of us might have difficulties falling asleep.

And if you don’t have an aircon in the room, you’d be counting beads of perspiration to fall asleep instead of sheep. Look for mattresses under the Detense ArcticSilk series, which comes with silk eco fibres.

Detense ArcticSilk Series Mattresses

Image courtesy of Four Star

This means the mattress has cooling properties, and it’s smooth as silk, so warm nights in our sunny island city may feel more bearable even when it’s just you and your fan against the world.

Tencel series mattresses for sensitive skin

For those with sensitive skin, the mattress material can make the difference between sleeping like a baby through the night and scratching yourself awake at 3am.

Fortunately, the Tencel series is a life-saver for those with this predicament. The mattress is made of latex and memory foam—a soft and breathable combo that’s gentle on the skin.

Tencel Series Mattresses

Image courtesy of Four Star

Much like the Detense ArticSilk, the texture is smooth. You can rest easy knowing the bed won’t trigger an itch or a rash.

Care for your posture with the Chiro series

Struggling with back-related issues after years of sitting at our work desks is a situation that’s 100% relatable. You’d require a firm mattress that supports the spine—even when you’re asleep.

The right mattress is crucial to prevent postural changes and pain, and especially if you’re undergoing spinal realignment with a chiropractor.

The good news is, you can maintain a proper posture and preserve your spine’s natural alignment with these Chiro mattresses.

Chiro Series Mattresses

Source

Choosing a mattress that’s got your back can help avoid severe symptoms for progressive conditions like scoliosis.

Back Paedic series to support spinal health

Due to old age, elderly seniors may experience pain or discomfort in their lower back. And if you’re welcoming your parents into your new crib, it’s best to invest in firm mattresses that promote spinal health.

As for the Back Paedic series, they are anti-dust and antibacterial mattresses are designed to maintain your spine’s general curve in the long run.

Back Paedic Series Mattresses

Image courtesy of Four Star

Besides preventing discomfort, its antibacterial properties ensure you won’t have to worry about dust, mites, or mould, which could seriously jeopardise your health and wellbeing in the long run.

Even if none of you has severe spinal issues, the mattress helps avoid pressure building upon the shoulders and hips.

Get a new mattress at the Four Star warehouse clearance sale

The Four Star Annual Warehouse sale event is taking place in Toa Payoh from 16-19 Dec.

Here’s a list of other lobangs you should keep your eyes peeled for:

Four Star Pocketed Spring Mattress Queen Size – $299 King Size – $399 Single / Super Single – $199

Four Star Bed Frame/Storage Bed from $199: Storage bed uses German Hydraulic system Wide range of Headboard & Divan designs Select synthetic leather, PVC or fabric to upholster frame



With every purchase, you can snag free gifts worth up to $700 with any mattress purchase, including pillows and mattress protectors.

There are also free parking and free taxi claims upon checkout. Since it’s in a central location, commuters can also consider taking the MRT to get there.

Four Star Warehouse Sale

Address: 5 Toa Payoh West, #5-00, Singapore 318877

Dates: 16-19 Dec

Opening Times: 10am – 9pm (Daily)

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh Station, Braddell Station & Caldecott Station

All Four Star mattresses have a 15-year warranty period. For more details, check out Four Star’s website for more information.

A great way to invest in better sleep

Quality sleep is a must-have for your health and productivity. If you end up choosing the wrong mattress, you may struggle with sore muscles and spinal issues, which also hamper your work and daily performance.

They say good health is the greatest gift. So, why don’t you give yourself and the fam the ultimate gift in the form of a reliable mattress this holiday season?

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image adapted from Four Star.