SIA Has Return Tickets From S$168 To 28 Countries, Book Your Next Overseas Getaway Soon

Singapore Airlines Has Return Tickets From S$168 To Over 55 Destinations Until 7 Sep

With travel restrictions significantly loosened in more countries these days, Singaporeans are now spoiled for choice when it comes to travel promos to various destinations.

Singapore Airlines has announced its fare deals and travel promos for 2023. From S$168, you’ll be able to book flights to over 55 destinations, including Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

Tickets for flights between 1 Jan and 31 Mar 2023 will be on sale until 7 Sep this year.

Singapore Airlines return tickets to SEA from S$168

Singapore Airlines is offering round-trip quarantine-free access to multiple destinations. If you’re travelling around Southeast Asia, you’ll be happy to know that flights to Penang are the cheapest option available, starting from S$168.

According to SIA’s list of destinations, here are some other popular places we’ve spotted:

Bangkok from S$288

Phuket from S$178

Kuala Lumpur from S$238.

It’s the best time to buy if you’re planning to reunite with friends and family living in neighbouring countries for the upcoming year.

Return tickets to the United States & Europe from S$1,098

Booking plane tickets to faraway destinations like the United States and Europe can be pretty expensive, especially if you’re planning to bring the entire family along too.

Thanks to SIA’s latest deals, return tickets to destinations like Los Angeles, Seattle or San Francisco are priced from S$1,098.

Similarly, tickets to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, and Paris have the same prices.

Tickets to Australia & New Zealand from S$468

Tickets to locations in the Southwest Pacific, such as Darwin, are priced at S$468. Those eager to visit vibrant cities with stunning natural landscapes can book a ticket to Melbourne and Sydney from S$788.

Singaporeans eager to visit India’s beautiful temples can book a trip to Chennai for S$398 or venture to Dubai for S$518 to see the Burj Khalifa.

Nature enthusiasts looking to visit top safaris can book discounted tickets to Cape Town or Johannesburg — and even afford to bring the little ones for the adventure.

Promo until 7 Sep 2022

Singapore Airlines promos for flights are only available until 7 Sep 2022. Note that this only covers selected travel periods from 1 Jan to 31 Mar 2023.

You can check out Singapore Airlines’ page here to learn more about the promo.

Since it’s becoming easier to travel with lesser restrictions, it’s the best time to book long-awaited trips to foreign countries.

Thanks to the discounted prices, maybe you can even afford more tickets for your loved ones too. After all, travel is more fun when you’re with the people who matter most.