Korea Has An Airplane Window LED Light From S$40

Window-seat-seekers have the luxury to watch vast landscapes and majestic sunsets from an ever-changing vantage point. While we haven’t been able to travel for the past year, this merchandise will help you relive the memories.

Korean lifestyle site Oneroommaking has launched an airplane window LED light that offers a view from above the clouds.

Turn this on during dawn or dusk to emulate the feeling of waking up or falling asleep in your airplane seat.

Airplane window LED light

Remember the bygone era when we used to take travelling for granted?

At first glance, this lady seems like she’s beside a real-life airplane window like us from a year ago.

Travel-starved millennials who think this image is too good to be true are actually right — because it’s only the trick of this LED light lamp.

While this in-flight experience heavily relies on your imagination, it will make you feel like you’re off to your next adventure. Serve your meal on a tray to enjoy an ‘in-flight breakfast’.

Use your phone as an aircraft cabin reading light to mimic the experience of long nighttime flights.

Lets you choose the time of day

We know that the view can differ based on our flight timings, but it looks like the LED light lets you adjust the hues to make it look like it’s sunset or sunrise.

This window seat blocked by the wing mimics the pastel sunset you’ll find above 35,000 feet.

Travellers can also have a seemingly unobstructed view of the clouds from the front or back of the vehicle.

The golden sunrise inspires daydreams of our upcoming adventures when leisure travel is allowed again.

Available in different sizes

Window seats can put a hole in your wallet, but this portable merchandise is way cheaper than the real thing. However, prices vary based on the size.

The smallest – at 25cm in height and width – costs S$40.70 (33,800 won).

A medium-sized version – at 35cm in length and width – is around S$49.73 (41,300 won). Meanwhile, the largest – at 45cm in length and width – is S$72.49 (60,200 won).

You can check out the website here.

Cure the travel bug

Due to the pandemic, travel restrictions have stopped our plans to visit faraway places.

The patience of aspiring travellers may be slowly wearing thin, but this LED light may just inspire you to wait a little longer.

With the ongoing vaccine rollout, fingers crossed we’ll get to travel again real soon.

In the meantime, save up for your airplane tickets and hotel bookings so you can visit your desired destination.

