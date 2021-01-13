Vaccination Of Senior Citizens For Covid-19 To Roll Out By End-January

With vaccines underway in Singapore, many are hopeful for the chance to be vaccinated against the highly infectious Covid-19.

For senior citizens in Singapore, they can look forward to their vaccination later this month.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (13 Jan) that vaccination efforts for senior citizens will officially commence by end-Jan.

Senior citizens to get vaccinated later this month

According to the media release by MOH, Singapore will start vaccination on senior citizens later this month. The exact date, however, isn’t specified.

Letters will be sent out to them in batches for them to book an appointment.

The government will also be liaising with the community care sector to reach out to seniors under their care. Community care providers have already started informing their residents and next-of-kin about the vaccination procedure.

They’re encouraging all medically eligible senior citizens to get vaccinated.

First 4 vaccination centres up by this month

To accommodate the expansion of vaccination efforts, MOH also said 4 vaccination centres will be ready by the end of January.

2 of such centres – Changi Airport Terminal 4 and Raffles City Convention Centre – will commence operations today (13 Jan).

The other 2 – located at the former Hong Kah Secondary School and Woodlands Galaxy Community Centre – will start operating next week.

Healthcare & frontline workers to get vaccinated first

As healthcare and frontline workers are considered to be most at risk, it was previously announced that they will be the first group of people to receive the vaccine.

This includes all healthcare staff in all public and private healthcare institutions. Vaccination efforts have started rolling out for community care providers as well.

Vaccination of frontline workers such as border entry point staff members and swabbers have already commenced.

6,200 people vaccinated so far

As of 12 Jan, 6,200 people have already received the vaccine, out of which 2,500 are healthcare workers.

By the end of February, there will be an additional 4 vaccination centres to support vaccination efforts. These centres will roll out in accordance to the frequency of which Singapore receives vaccine shipments.

All Singaporeans and long-term residents will be able to get vaccinated at the aforementioned centres, polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics.

The end goal is for everyone residing in Singapore to receive their vaccination by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Everyone has a part to play in protecting Singapore

We encourage all medically eligible people to get vaccinated. The level of people vaccinated in the country positively correlates to the safety and health of the Singapore community.

In other words, a high level of vaccinated people will maximise protection for the Singapore population.

Although vaccination is not a panacea for Covid-19, the first step towards normalcy is to get vaccinated. We still need to do our part by adhering to safe management measures in order to keep community cases low.

