Residents At Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 To Undergo Mandatory Covid-19 Tests

With the rise in community cases over recent days and weeks, it is imperative for us to identify Covid-19 clusters and ring-fence them quickly.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (20 May), “a few” infected patients were found to be residing at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

Hence, the Government has made it mandatory for all residents living at the block to undergo Covid-19 testing as a precautionary measure.

For convenience, the free swab test will take place at the block’s void deck on 21 and 22 May.

Numerous residents test positive at Hougang block 506

Although MOH did not specify the number of infectious patients who live at the block, all residents are required to go for the Covid-19 swab tests on 21 and 22 May.

The affected residents will reportedly receive SMS alerts. Leaflets have also been distributed to notify them of the mandatory testing.

According to The Straits Time (ST), the operations will start from 1pm on Friday (21 May).

Residents heading down for their tests should bring along their NRIC and TraceTogether tokens for identification purposes.

In addition, MOH also advised residents to monitor their health in light of the situation. Those who feel unwell should consult a doctor immediately.

Hope residents at Hougang block will go for mandatory tests

The formation of Covid-19 clusters is always worrying. Let’s hope the tests conducted at the block will not yield further positive results.

That said, kudos to MOH for identifying the location and swiftly rolling out testing operations for residents.

We hope all residents staying at that block will do their part and go for the compulsory swab test.

MS News wishes a speedy recovery to the infected residents.

