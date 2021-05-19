JEM & Westgate Visitors Between 10-14 May Advised To Take Free Swab Tests

With the spike in community cases recently, it’s imperative for the public to remain vigilant and do their due diligence when it comes to contact tracing.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), infectious persons had visited JEM and Westgate Malls between 10-14 May.

To ensure public safety, MOH has advised visitors who were at the mall on those dates to go for a free swab test.

JEM & Westgate visited by infectious persons

According to the MOH‘s latest list, Covid-19 cases had visited the following locations at the corresponding dates and times:

Westgate Mall

Kiddy Palace – 10 May (2.25pm-3.10pm)

– 10 May (2.25pm-3.10pm) Toast Box – 11 May (9.30am-10.30am)

– 11 May (9.30am-10.30am) Star Arts – 12 May (1pm-8pm)

JEM

LeNu – 10 May (1.35pm-2.10pm)

– 10 May (1.35pm-2.10pm) Fairprice Xtra – 11 May (5.55pm-6.50pm)

– 11 May (5.55pm-6.50pm) Tipsy Bunny – 11 May (6.40pm-7.40pm)

– 11 May (6.40pm-7.40pm) Unspeficied Location – 13 May (8.20am-9.20am)

– 13 May (8.20am-9.20am) Toast Box – 13 May (8.30am-9am)

– 13 May (8.30am-9am) Ichiban Boshi – 14 May (6.35pm-9.45pm)

Visitors encouraged to get free swab test

While close contacts of these cases have already been alerted, MOH highly encourages patrons of both malls especially within the specified period to go for a free swab test.

They will progressively send SMSes to individuals who’ve checked in on those dates.

From 19 May to 1 Jun, these individuals can either book an appointment at Fullerton Health Testing Centre via the number 6333 3636 or go straight for a swab test at either of these locations:

Raffles Hospital – 585 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188770

Raffles Medical @ Shaw Centre Orchard – 1 Scotts Road, #05-01 to #05-11, Singapore 228208

Alternatively, they can also book their appointments at the following Regional Screening Centres:

Jurong Club House – 11 Jurong Town Hall Road

Da Qiao Primary School – 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54

Shuqun Secondary School – 450 Jurong East Street 21

Coral Primary School – 20 Pasir Ris Street 51

Bishan Park Secondary School – 2 Sin Ming Walk

However, if you’re feeling unwell, there is also the “Swab and Send Home” option at any Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC). Do note that this will only be available to individuals who have received an SMS from MOH.

Public should constantly monitor their own health

Hopefully, individuals who have been notified will take the initiative to get their free swab tests done.

With due diligence and adhering to protocols and measures set by the Government, we’re hopeful that the situation will improve.

Till then, let’s continue giving our full cooperation to help fight the battle against Covid-19.

