Woodlands Avenue 1 FairPrice Reopens After Full Disinfection Of Supermarket

On Tuesday (18 May), a FairPrice staff member working at the Woodlands Avenue 1 outlet tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the outlet closed for 3 days for deep cleaning.

In a Facebook update by NTUC FairPrice on Friday (21 May), they announced that the outlet has officially reopened.

In addition, the supermarket said all affected staff have been placed on leave of absence (LOA) to undergo appropriate health checkups.

Woodlands FairPrice reopens after staff test positive for Covid-19

According to NTUC FairPrice, the store has been thoroughly disinfected and has opened for business.

All affected employees at the outlet have also been replaced for the time being.

NTUC thanks employees for putting their lives on the line

According to the supermarket, all affected employees at the outlets have been placed on LOA to undergo health checks and remain safe at home in the meantime.

In the Facebook post, the company commended their employees,

Our frontline heroes truly embody the spirit of service, selflessness and resilience, providing for the daily needs of our communities every day.

Kudos to NTUC Fairprice for their efficiency

With Phase 2 ‘Heightened Alert’ in place, residents are visiting supermarkets more frequently to get their groceries.

Dining out isn’t allowed and ordering takeouts may not be the most financially savvy option in the long run. Hence, many of us have resorted to cooking our own meals.

Above all else, kudos to NTUC Fairprice for keeping their employees and the public safe in these trying times.

