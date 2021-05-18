FairPrice Staff At Champion Courts In Woodlands Tests Positive For Covid-19

A FairPrice staff working at the Woodlands Ave 1 outlet has tested positive for Covid-19.

NTUC FairPrice updated this in an advisory on Facebook on Tuesday (18 May).

As a result, all staff at the store are required to go for swab tests. The outlet will also be closed for 2 days for deep cleaning procedures.

FairPrice staff in Woodlands received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

According to the Facebook post, NTUC FairPrice said an employee from their FairPrice Woodlands Ave 1 store, located in Champions Court, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The affected staff had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this year.

As a result, the staff has been put under quarantine and is currently seeking treatment. The company has reached out to her family to offer assistance and support.

All staff to be swabbed, store closed for deep cleaning

To safeguard the health and safety of everyone, all staff at the store will need to undergo swab tests.

The store will also be closed from 18-20 May to ensure that the premise is thoroughly disinfected according to deep cleaning procedures in line with National Environment Agency guidelines.

Residents living nearby may visit the following outlets for grocery purchases:

FairPrice at Woodlands Civic Centre, 900 South Woodlands Drive, B1-01

FairPrice Finest at The Woodgrove, 30 Woodlands Ave 1, 01-11

FairPrice at 888 Plaza, 888 Woodlands Drive 50, 01-757

If you require more information, you can contact FairPrice’s customer service team at 6552 2722 or via email at general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg.

Monitor your symptoms & limit social contact

With numerous unlinked cases reported in recent days, we must remain vigilant when we head out these days.

If you’ve visited the outlet in the last 2 weeks, it’s best to monitor your symptoms and limit social contact for now. For peace of mind, you can opt to get a swab test done too.

Stay masked, practise good hygiene, or better yet, stay home as much as you can.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.