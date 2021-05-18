MOH Strongly Encourages Everyone To Stay Home For The Next 4 Weeks

With community cases on the rise, Singapore is now at a pivotal point in our battle against Covid-19.

On Tuesday (18 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that everyone is strongly encouraged to stay at home and only leave the house for essential activities.

This is the ministry’s advice for the next 4 weeks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Stay home & only leave for essential activities for 4 weeks

As Singapore enters Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), MOH said in a media statement that they are strongly encouraging everyone to stay home.

We strongly encourage everyone to remain at home, and leave the house only for essential activities

Given the continued rise in community cases, MOH said everyone must exercise extra caution to minimise potential transmission within the community.

The Covid-19 task force later echoed the same sentiment during a press conference.

Finance Minister and co-chair of the task force Lawrence Wong expressed that this is necessary to break the chain of viral transmission, reported TODAY Online.

After all, he added, if an individual doesn’t leave home, there is no likelihood the virus can spread.

Wear masks with ‘good filtration capability’

Minister Wong continued that if it is necessary to leave their homes, Singaporeans should take added precautions, such as wearing masks with good filtration capability.

This includes surgical masks, and reusable ones made of at least 2 layers of fabric and have at least 95% bacterial filtration capability.

This is due to evidence of emerging Covid-19 strains becoming even more transmissible through aerosolised particles.

MOH said reusable masks such as masks issued by the People’s Association and Temasek Foundation also have good filtration efficiency.

The ministry will work with HSA in putting up guidelines to aid the public in choosing good masks.

Stay home & curb the spread

There is a dire need for Singapore to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Singapore is now in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), and the tightened measures would hopefully help curb the spread.

But there’s more we can do. So, for the next month, try to stay home as much as you can and do your part to protect our country.

