19 people get gastroenteritis from food prepared by Bedok caterer, live cockroaches found on premises

Bedok caterer Angel’s Restaurant fined S$3,300, premises infested by cockroaches & wall paint peeling

In January, 19 people reported suffering from gastroenteritis, i.e. food poisoning, after consuming food prepared by a caterer in Bedok.

Upon inspection of their premises, live cockroaches were found.

This caused the caterer to be suspended and eventually fined S$3,300.

All cases ate catered food prepared by Angel’s Restaurant

In a media release on Wednesday (17 April), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they received reports of 19 gastroenteritis cases in January.

All the individuals had eaten catered food prepared by Angel’s Restaurant.

Its business location was given as 3017 Bedok North Street 5, an industrial building called Gourmet East Kitchen.

The building houses central kitchens that prepare food served in eateries across Singapore.

Thankfully, none of the gastroenteritis cases were hospitalised.

Live cockroaches seen during inspection of Bedok caterer

In response to the reports, SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) inspected Angel’s Restaurant’s premises on the second floor.

What they found was stomach-churning — a severe cockroach infestation at its food preparation areas.

This meant live cockroaches were seen there, according to an SFA food hygiene notice.

Besides that, peeling wall paint and cracked, discoloured floor tiles were also observed.

Bedok caterer suspended & fined

Angel’s Restaurant was found to have committed multiple food safety lapses under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Its operations were suspended for more than one month — from 20 Jan to 28 Feb.

The caterer was also told to rectify the lapses and “take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises”, SFA said.

Following this, it was also fined S$3,300.

Food supplier conducted unlicensed food processing & repacking

Separately, SFA inspected the premises of Ma Bo (Fried Fish) Lor Mee, a dried food products supplier, on 13 Oct 2023.

It found that food processing and repacking activities were being conducted there. This was not allowed as the company didn’t have a licence to do so.

SFA seized about 600kg of food products, including cinnamon, premixed flour, rock sugar, soy sauce, processed chilli paste, and ground dried shrimp.

Company fined S$2,000

Food processing and repacking at unlicensed facilities is a food safety risk, SFA explained.

Establishments licensed to conduct such activities have SFA requirements and food safety standards to meet and are thus inspected regularly.

Ma Bo (Fried Fish) Lor Mee was eventually fined S$2,000 for the offence. It could’ve been fined up to S$5,000.

Multiple offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three months.

SFA reminds food operators to follow regulations

SFA reminded food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, saying:

SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

The agency advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments to avoid patronising them.

Instead, they may provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form or contact the agency at 6805 2871 with details for follow-up investigations.

