Pritam Singh Pays Visit To Hougang Blk 506 Swabbing Facility To Monitor Situation

Residents at Block 506 on Hougang Avenue 8 have been required to undergo compulsory swab tests after the Ministry of Health (MOH) found a number of cases residing at the HDB.

On Friday (21 May), Workers’ Party MPs Pritam Singh and Gerald Giam visited the made-shift void deck facilities to monitor the swab operations.

He also thanked the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council conservancy workers for disinfecting the entire block.

Pritam Singh encourages residents to follow allocated time slot

In his Facebook post, Mr Singh urged residents at Block 506 Hougang to follow their allocated time slot sent out to them this morning.

By doing so, residents will help safe distancing ambassadors deployed onsite to better manage the issue of overcrowding.

Swab test at Hougang Blk 506 on 21 & 22 May

Additionally, should any resident face issues regarding the mandatory swab test, they should approach Health Promotion Board (HPB) officers on the ground.

Alternatively, residents can email MP Gerald Giam for further clarification by reaching out to him here.

Props to the swift action taken by Aljunied GRC

We hope residents will heed Mr Singh’s advice and head down for their swab tests at their allocated time slots.

That way, they’ll be minimising the risk of transmission while as they await their tests.

Above all else, thank you to all the frontline workers for managing the swabbing facilities efficiently.

